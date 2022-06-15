For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures are starting off slightly above normal this morning and will rise to near-normal criteria this afternoon as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects widespread mid-to-upper 90’s and lower triple digits across West Texas with breezy conditions at times. Despite some morning clouds, more sunshine will return at times later in the day as slightly sunnier conditions will be the big story for tomorrow.