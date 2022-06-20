For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a seasonably mild and humid start across The Basin with some clouds. Later today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects these ingredients to fuel some Monsoon storms in the western half of the region with seasonably very warm air in the mid-to-upper 90’s and lower triple digits this afternoon. Strong gusts will be the big story over the next couple of days, but skies will clear up and conditions will dry up a little bit by tomorrow.