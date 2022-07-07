For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The above-normal trend in temperatures continues across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects high temperatures to flirt near or above the century mark for many once again. Skies will continue to mostly clear as winds will be strong at times, but storm chances will continue to be confined in the more-rural higher elevations just west of The Pecos River Valley and also, north of The Basin itself. This trend will likely continue closer to the weekend.