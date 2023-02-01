For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. With some rain, snow, and ice showers forming upon the arrival of a storm system, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects strong wind gusts at times as well. Northern areas of The Basin will struggle to reach the high 20’s, 30’s and 40’s while southern areas may reach the low 50’s by the afternoon. Bitterly cold air will dominate the region tonight and into the first half of tomorrow as the next couple of afternoons after today will start to slowly warmup and dry out.