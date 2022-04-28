For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures are once again going to rise warmer than that of the day before as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most areas in West Texas to reach the upper 80’s and 90’s. Despite humid conditions to start, drier conditions later in the day, combined with strong gusts at times, will elevate the risk of fire danger. This trend will also continue for tomorrow.