For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The weather is going to be active and changing quite a bit across The Basin as despite temperatures once again starting off above normal, high temperatures won’t be quite as high as they were yesterday. Unlike yesterday, almost every area will not reach the 80’s as most will reach the upper 50’s, 60’s and lower 70’s. That is because of a cold front that will not only bring in cooler air, but also bring in the slight chance of rainfall early in the day in northeastern areas. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects very strong wind gusts and cooler air to arrive this morning and throughout the afternoon. Conditions will dry out a bit later today and into tomorrow with the cooldown being brief but very noticeable.