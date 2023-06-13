For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects ample sunshine after the foggy start in eastern areas of The Basin as temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 80’s, 90’s, and triple digits for many. Along with little to no rainfall across the region with seasonably hot afternoon air, winds will pick up more from the west-southwest in western areas with winds more from the south-southwest in eastern areas of The Basin with some low-level moisture sticking around. The atmosphere will be hot, breezy, and dry enough to elevate the risk for fire weather as this trend will continue all week.