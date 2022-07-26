For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Another morning of temperatures slightly above normal in the 60’s and 70’s will rise to summer-like criteria this afternoon in the 90’s and triple digits. Some clouds will be on the increase as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts a few storms to pop up in western areas of The Basin. Conditions will remain more humid in the coming days with southerly winds also bringing in seasonal temperatures as a result.