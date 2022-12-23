For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures are barely above 0 degrees for many in The Basin and despite the winds having lessened in intensity from yesterday, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the below-zero wind chill values for several areas. Some sunshine this afternoon will not warm things up too much this afternoon as many areas will fail to reach the freezing mark. However, a gradual switch in those winds from the east-southeast will allow temperatures to not drop as much tonight as they did this morning. However, it will still be on the cold side of things despite the warmup through Christmas as skies will be very clear of clouds.