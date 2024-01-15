For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Bitterly cold air has moved through a good portion of the northeastern Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the near-record-low temperatures for some. Along with some low level clouds in northeastern areas of West Texas, morning temperatures will be in the 10’s for many, but areas in The Trans Pecos won’t be as cold. Afternoon temperatures around The Rio Grande may exceed the 50’s, while temperatures farther to the north will struggle to reach the upper 20’s, 30’s, and lower 40’s. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be northeast of the region as enough dry air will greatly limit precipitation Basinwide despite some clouds. East-northeasterly winds will pick up as the strong cold front will move more to the southwest tomorrow. Record-low temperatures will become more likely.