Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the record-low morning temperatures for some areas of West Texas as temperatures from northeast to southwest will mostly start off in the single digits above 0, the 10's, and the 20's. Low-level clouds will hover around eastern areas of The Basin throughout the day, but enough dry air will continue to greatly limit chances for wintry precipitation. East-northeasterly winds sustained between 10-20 mph for some to start will make air temperatures feel even lower; even throughout the afternoon the bitterly cold air will be in place with temperatures in the 20's, 30's, 40's, and near 50 degrees around The Rio Grande. Eventually, The Arctic air-mass will retreat to the northeast tomorrow which will allow for the sunshine to warm things up back closer to normal.