The weather pattern has entered a more stagnant stage as high temperatures will once again reach the mid-to-upper 90's and lower triple digits across The Basin. Along with that, winds will be strong at times as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a few storms to fire off across western areas over the next couple of days, but Basinwide conditions will dry out a little bit closer to Father's Day weekend.