For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a cold start across West Texas as many are starting off close to the freezing mark, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips a warmer afternoon today than the afternoon yesterday. Despite the warmup with some increase in clouds, southwesterly winds will keep the atmosphere dry enough where precipitation will likely not fall. Temperatures will rise up into the 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s, close to normal for this time of year. The very mild and the very breezy trend will continue into tomorrow.