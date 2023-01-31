For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects not a huge surge in temperatures this afternoon with strong wind gusts at times as well. With more clouds across the region, even more rain, snow, and ice will fall for most areas in West Texas. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s for most, while 50’s and 60’s will be the bigger story by The Rio Grande. Tomorrow’s temperatures will continue to be more on the colder side of things as a developing storm system will bring more wintry weather.