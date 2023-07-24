For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more sunshine than the few clouds with widespread triple-digit temperatures returning across West Texas because of southerly winds returning. As temperatures skyrocket into the upper 90’s and triple digits for many, the humid start will transition into drier air this afternoon. Rain activity will be very sparse today as this trend will be even more prevalent for tomorrow thanks to a high pressure system moving on it. With even hotter air inbound tomorrow, low-level moisture will still stick around a bit, especially in eastern areas.