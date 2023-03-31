For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A storm system remaining well north and west of The Basin will eventually kick up severe weather well northeast of the region, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects some effects in the form of the change in winds coming in from the northwest. Along with patchy blowing dust and a much higher risk for fires, temperatures will drop back a bit below normal. Despite some clouds from time to time, most areas will remain dry by the afternoon as temperatures will struggle to rise into the high 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s. Calmer weather will be in store this weekend with some passing clouds with very mild air as well.