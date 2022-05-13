For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. After some storms dissipated or moved east of West Texas this past overnight, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking slightly drier conditions making their way across the region. High temperatures will soar into the 90’s for many with clearing skies throughout the day and strong winds, elevating the risk of spreading fires despite a slight chance of storms in eastern most areas. This trend will continue into the weekend with slim chances of rainfall, for now.