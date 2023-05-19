For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Spotty thunderstorms are once again possible across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the partly cloudy skies, below-normal temperatures to start, and humid conditions. Potent storms may form after daytime heating commences as temperatures will rise above normal for this time of year in the high 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. Southwesterly winds will provide the instability in the lower-levels of the atmosphere as Pacific moisture from the southwest will keep things a bit unstable in the upper levels of the atmosphere before a cold front ignites some storms later today. However, this relatively humid trend will continue thorugh this weekend.