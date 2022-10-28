For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. This morning’s conditions have really cooled off compared to the last with strong wind gusts and thundershowers in northeastern areas of West Texas. Showery activity will linger around for some throughout the day as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects high temperatures to barely rise into the 50’s and the 60’s, well below normal for this time of year. As those temperatures struggle to rise through the afternoon commute, the rain chances will very slowly start to decrease. Despite a very chilly overnight with clearing skies into tomorrow morning, the warming trend will begin tomorrow.