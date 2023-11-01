For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects even more sunshine today to lead to even milder air across The Basin. Despite the very chilly start, temperatures will rise into the 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s as southerly winds slowly return. Dry air will dominate West Texas from high up in the atmosphere to the surface because of a high pressure system in place. As the high pressure slowly moves to the northeast in the coming days, the clockwise circulation will allow for temperatures to eventually get back close to normal. Some wispy clouds and stronger southerly winds will also accompany the warmer air.