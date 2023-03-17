For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The spring-like mugginess and thunderstorm activity yesterday has been replaced with the winter-like blustery conditions this morning throughout The Basin. Despite lingering rain and wet snow showers possible very early in the day with some clouds lingering throughout the day, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the higher likelihood for rainfree afternoon conditions as temperatures will be well-below-normal for this time of year as northerly winds scream across the region. While temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s today, more clouds will keep things chilly this weekend with easterly winds developing. As a result, wet snow may form once again.