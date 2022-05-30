For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning temperatures are starting off in the 60’s and 70’s for a majority of The Basin on this Memorial Day as despite some clouds, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects rainfree conditions and gusty conditions. High temperatures will rise a bit lower than this weekend into the 90’s and lower triple digits this afternoon as even slightly lower high temperatures with strong winds and more humid conditions will be the big story tomorrow.