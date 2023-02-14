For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Weather for Valentine’s Day will be more brisk than yesterday, but very breezy across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects westerly winds to eventually push rain activity out of Texas. Most areas are starting off above the freezing mark as temperatures will eventually reach the 50’s, 60’s, and lower 70’s with ample sunshine this afternoon. Persistent winds will then start to slowly switch a little bit more out of the southwest to start off tomorrow and as a result, temperatures will be on the rise for some in the short term with even more with dry air continuing.