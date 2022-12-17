For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to remain at or slightly below normal for this time of year as skies have been a bit cloudy at times. High temperatures reached the 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s today as despite the clouds, enough dry air hindered any chances for rain or snow to reach the surface. However, despite a slight warmup tomorrow, enough moisture in the atmosphere will create the slight chance for some light rain in southern and eastern areas of The Basin later tomorrow into very early Monday.