A lot of clouds and southwesterly winds were resulting in most areas in West Texas starting off at least several degrees above the freezing mark this morning. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the high temperatures that soared into the 60's, 70's, and 80's this afternoon with the stronger southwesterly winds. Despite the mostly cloudy skies, most areas have remained rainfree today, but an influx of moisture from the southwest may lead to some rain showers later tomorrow while keeping conditions very mild and very breezy.