For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Basinwide temperatures are likely to climb a bit higher than the day before once again as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects many to reach the 60’s and the 70’s with a few areas by The Rio Grande Valley reaching the low 80’s. These temperatures will run as much as around 10 degrees above normal during the morning and 10-15 degrees above normal during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear of clouds with stubborn winds out of the southwest with even stronger winds in the near future. However, those winds will start to switch more from the north, which will eventually cool things down by Wednesday.