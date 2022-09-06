For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects Basinwide chances of rain to decrease as tropical moisture to the southeast will likely stay southeast of the region. As a result of the less showery activity with less clouds as well, high temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 80’s and low-to-mid 90’s for many. The trend of slightly above-normal temperatures and mostly clear skies will continue for the rest of the week.