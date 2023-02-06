For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to rise and for winds to rise in intensity throughout The Basin. Despite it being a chilly start with humid air in eastern areas and in highly-elevated areas, enough-dry air will likely limit chances for rain this afternoon as partial cloud development will occur. Temperatures will soar into the upper 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s across the region with southwesterly winds picking up. As winds slowly switch from the northwest through later tomorrow, temperatures will not only drop, but some rain and wet snow showers will develop as the next storm system approaches.