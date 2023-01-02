For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Most areas in The Basin are starting off above the freezing mark and despite Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips tracking some clouds, conditions will remain rainfree and snowfree. Westerly West Texas winds will pick up throughout the day as conditions will dry out more by the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 50’s, 60’s, and lower 70’s. Drier air will allow chillier air to arrive tonight, but temperatures will still remain close to if not slightly above normal in the coming days.