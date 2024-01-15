For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Bitterly cold air has moved through a good portion of the northeastern Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the near-record-low temperatures for some. Along with some low-level clouds moving northeast of West Texas, morning temperatures started off in single digits and the 10’s for many, but areas in The Trans Pecos won’t be as cold. Afternoon temperatures around The Rio Grande will likely exceed the 60’s, while temperatures farther to the north will struggle to reach the upper 20’s, 30’s, and lower 40’s. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be northeast of the region as enough dry air will greatly limit precipitation Basinwide despite some passing clouds. East-northeasterly winds will pick up as the strong cold front will move more to the southwest tomorrow. Record-low temperatures will become more likely.