For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures are starting off a bit higher than yesterday morning for most of The Basin. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects this warming trend this afternoon as well as winds switch more from the south. Temperatures will rise into the 80’s and low-to-mid 90’s for many, slightly above normal for this time of year. Skies will be even clearer and conditions even drier than days past and this trend, plus the relatively warm trend, will likely stick around for tomorrow before another slight weather pattern change arrives.