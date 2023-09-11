For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Before a strong cold front arrives across The Basin later today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects enough sunshine to warm things up to above-normal criteria. Before strong thunderstorms start to form, many will reach the upper 80’s, 90’s, and just above 100 degrees. Monsoonal moisture from the southwest, combined with the daytime heating prior to the arrival of the front from the northeast, will fire off storms capable of producing flooding rain, destructive hail, and damaging wind gusts. Rain will likely fall in parts of the northern Basin and eventually The Trans Pecos later in the day as temperatures will plummet heading toward tomorrow, courtesy of the arrival of northeasterly winds, keeping things muggy.