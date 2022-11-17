For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Some rain, snow, and other wintry precipitation has mostly moved out of The Basin, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects a partly cloudy start for eastern-most areas. Despite it being milder than yesterday, temperatures will remain a bit below normal as many will reach the upper 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s. While skies will be clearer of clouds for many today, more clouds will move back into the region heading into tomorrow with another big cooldown arriving. Chances of light snow may increase once again for eastern areas.