For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite increasing clouds, clouds haven’t produced any rain or snow, yet. Temperatures were still below normal as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the milder air tonight compared to last night because of the uptick in humidity. Temperatures in the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s have dropped into the high 30’s, 40’s, and lower 50’s this evening, but those temperatures won’t drop too much more as rain chances will increase. As any light rain that forms departs tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the 50’s, 60’s, and lower 70’s.