For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The stormy weather has continued for some in West Texas on this muggy Memorial Day as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects leftover thundershowers possible during the day. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the 80’s and 90’s. East-southeasterly winds will keep things relatively humid today, but conditions will be sunnier, warmer, and drier tomorrow as southerly winds slowly return.