For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Some clouds and even a few isolated storms yesterday were the big story across West Texas yesterday as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects another chance of storms today. There will be slightly more clouds in eastern areas today and as a result, slightly cooler air. High temperatures will be close to normal in the 90’s and lower triple digits for many. Conditions will be fairly humid and breezy as this trend is likely to continue into the first half of the weekend.