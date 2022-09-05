For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite a few isolated storms firing off in The Basin this weekend and leaving behind some tropical moisture in the atmosphere, Labor Day will most likely be rainfree. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects brief tropical downpours possible in the higher elevations of The Southern Basin and in eastern-most areas. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the upper 80’s and the lower 90’s. Temperatures will continue to be close to normal with low chances of rain for the rest of the week.