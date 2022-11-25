For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Strong northwesterly winds yesterday have persisted this morning with some rain and wet snow showers forming as a low pressure system forms over The Basin. This will keep things gloomy as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects high temperatures to range from the 30’s in northern areas and higher elevated regions of the western Basin to the low 50’s by The Rio Grande Valley. Wet snow accumulations are likely in southeast New Mexico, the northern Basin, and the mountains of the western Basin. Northwest winds today will switch more from the west heading into tomorrow as milder, drier air eventually returns.