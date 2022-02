For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Enjoy the outdoors on this Valentine’s Day as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is expecting high temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s, dry conditions, and ample sunshine across The Basin. Even warmer air will infiltrate the region over the next couple of days after today, along with slightly higher chances of precipitation and gustier winds.