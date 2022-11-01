For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects another milder and breezier start than the previous morning across The Basin. Many are starting off in the 40’s and 50’s as high temperatures will reach the 60’s and the 70’s with mostly clear skies. These enjoyable weather conditions will become slightly less enjoyable in the coming days as despite conditions remaining mostly rainfree for the next few days, milder weather will bring much stronger wind gusts.