A Nice Start to the Weekend – 9-4-21

We’ve got a great weekend to look forward to in West Texas, with high temperatures remaining consistent in the 90s for both today and tomorrow!



Rain chances will finally subside in the Basin this afternoon as well, but we’ll see a return of those chances tomorrow as a weak wave of energy moves in from the North. Any rain that does develop is not likely to complicate travel plans or leave us with flooding or severe weather concerns.

The start of the work week next week will bring another round of afternoon thunderstorm chances, but we’ll clear out area-wide beginning Tuesday! Make sure to tune in tonight for ABC Big 2 News at 10 for a look at Bridget’s full forecast!