For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. After a few isolated storms this holiday weekend, conditions have mostly dried out across West Texas to start off Independence Day. As a result, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly warmer and drier conditions this afternoon with near-normal high temperatures in the 90’s and lower triple digits for many. This trend is likely to continue for at least the next few days as most storms will be confined to the higher elevations and will be few and far between.