For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning temperatures are starting off near normal, ranging from the mid-to-upper 60’s into the upper 70’s Basinwide as high temperatures will be slightly below normal. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects many areas to struggle to climb into the 90’s today with more clouds than sunshine. The seasonably cooler air and mostly cloudy skies will likely continue for the next few days with breezy conditions and higher rain chances.