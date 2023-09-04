For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with the few clouds developing this afternoon, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects seasonably hot air but slightly more humid air. Despite the slight chance for a few weak thunderstorms in the mountains of The Trans Pecos, the rest of The Basin will be sunnier enough to warm enough into the high 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits. Southeasterly winds will supply the warmup with the slight uptick in humidity, but stagnant air aloft will hinder organized clouds from forming for many. However, as the stubborn high pressure system moves slightly farther to the northeast of West Texas ahead, Monsoonal moisture will be allowed to seep in with a few more areas receiving some rainfall.