A gloomy work week ahead in the Basin? 6-27-21
Forecast
by:
Bridget Sarpong
Posted:
Jun 27, 2021 / 11:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 27, 2021 / 11:44 PM CDT
Continue to hold on to your raincoats and umbrella this week.
