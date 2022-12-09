For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Clouds, fog, and rain showers in northern areas of The Basin have kept things cool compared to southern areas. Temperatures ranged from the 50’s into the 70’s as clearer skies remained south of I-10. The muggy trend will continue overnight for many as despite dry-enough air to limit fog and rainfall in southwestern areas, the same may cannot be said in other northern areas. A frontal boundary has kept things humid, but as that front moves farther east tomorrow, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a brief mild and drier trend through early next week.