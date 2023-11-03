For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Higher pressure aloft in the atmosphere will continue to move northeast of West Texas and because of the clockwise flow allowing for warmer air, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects stronger winds from the south. Thin passing clouds will start to arrive in The Trans Pecos with a few of the clouds arriving in The Basin, but most if not all areas will remain free from rain with high temperatures in the upper 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s. More clouds and muggier conditions to start this weekend will lead to a few isolated areas of showery activity with stronger winds.