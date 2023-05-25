For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the stormy start for some with the chance for a few spotty thunderstorms to pop up later today, but that will likely not stop temperatures from rising to early summerlike criteria across The Basin. Along with partly cloudy skies, temperatures will reach the high 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s as southerly winds pick up. While only a few storms may pop up into The Trans Pecos today, a more-organized batch of storms may form tomorrow.