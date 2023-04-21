For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with the slight potential for a few spotty thundershowers, temperatures will be a little bit below normal across The Basin as southerly winds will keep things more humid. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to rise into the high 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and near the 90-degree mark, closer to normal for this time of year. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today along with the slight chances for rain for some as this trend will halt this weekend with lower temperatures after tomorrow.