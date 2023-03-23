For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with some cloud development in West Texas, temperatures will remain above normal, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a dusty storm system to bring in some rain chances with temperature changes. While most thunderstorm activity will be outside of the viewing area, southeastern areas may briefly experience some isolated storms. As temperatures rise into the high 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s, southwesterly winds will really pick up in intensity with drier air. Along with mostly clear skies, temperatures will be close to normal by tomorrow with patchy dust.